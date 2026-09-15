Maharashtra Engineering Admissions Rise By 15,181 As 1.82 Lakh Students Secure Seats For 2026-27 | AI

Mumbai: Engineering admissions in Maharashtra have recorded an increase this academic year, with 1,81,927 students securing seats for 2026-27, up by 15,181 from the previous year, according to data released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Over 1.81 Lakh Students Secure Engineering Seats Across 387 Colleges

The admission process, comprising four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) followed by an institute-level round, was conducted across 387 engineering colleges in the state. Of the 2,21,646 seats available, including the management quota, 1,81,927 have been filled.

In comparison, 1,66,746 students had taken admission to engineering courses during the 2025-26 academic year.

More Than 2.5 Lakh Candidates Register For Engineering Admissions

The CET Cell said 2,51,726 candidates registered for engineering admissions this year. Students had access to 111 courses across 387 colleges affiliated with 17 universities. Of the total intake, 2,03,293 seats were available through the centralised admission process.

Despite the increase in admissions, 29,042 engineering seats remained vacant at the end of the process. These included 26,682 vacant CAP seats and 2,360 seats under the management quota.

According to the round-wise data, 31,632 students secured admission in the first CAP round, followed by 30,304 in the second and 29,929 in the third. The fourth round recorded the highest number of admissions at 48,689.

Another 27,472 students were admitted through the institute-level process, while 13,473 secured seats under the management quota. A further 189 admissions were recorded under the Jammu and Kashmir and AICTE quotas.

The figures indicate stronger uptake of engineering seats in Maharashtra this year, even as nearly 29,000 seats across the state remained unfilled after the completion of the admission process.

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