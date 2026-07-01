Mumbai University Extends Application Deadline For MMS And MCA Distance Entrance Exams Till July 7 | X

Mumbai: The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of Mumbai University has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the online entrance examination for its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes.

Online Entrance Exam Scheduled for July 19, 2026

Candidates can now submit their online applications until July 7, 2026, while the online entrance examination will be conducted on July 19, 2026.

The university said aspiring candidates can apply through the admission portal. Both the MMS and MCA programmes offered by the CDOE are approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Eligibility, Fees and Exam Details Available on Official Website

The CDOE has also made available detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, fee structure, admission procedures and the entrance examination on its official website.

The university noted that since the 2021–22 academic year, the AICTE and UGC have permitted the CDOE to offer the Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme through the distance and online mode. The programme is considered equivalent to an MBA and offers specialisations in Human Resources, Finance and Marketing.

The MCA programme is offered as a revised two-year course designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and skills in computer applications.

Prof. Shivaji Sargar, Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education, appealed to eligible candidates to complete their online applications well before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/