Maharashtra CET Cell Extends CAP Registration Deadline For 3-Year LLB, B.P. Ed And M.P. Ed Courses Till July 8

Maharashtra CET Cell Extends CAP Registration Deadline For 3-Year LLB, BP Ed And MP Ed Courses Till July 8 | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for three professional courses—3-Year LLB, Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) and Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed)—for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can now complete their online registration until July 8.

Over 54,700 Students Registered So Far Across All Programmes

The earlier deadline for registration was June 30. According to the CET Cell, a total of 54,723 students have registered for admissions across the three programmes so far.

The CET Cell has appealed to all candidates who appeared for the respective CET examinations conducted during March-April 2026 to complete their CAP registration within the extended deadline to be considered for admissions.

3-Year LLB Tops with 49,223 Registrations Out of 69,473 Appeared

Among the three programmes, the 3-Year LLB has received the highest number of registrations. Of the 69,473 candidates who appeared for the entrance examination, 49,223 have completed the admission registration process so far.

For B.P.Ed, 4,965 candidates appeared for the CET, while 3,866 have registered for admissions. Similarly, for M.P.Ed, 2,134 candidates appeared for the examination, with 1,634 completing the registration process.

The CET Cell has advised eligible candidates who are yet to register not to wait until the last date and complete the admission formalities well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.