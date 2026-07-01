Mumbai Police Register Accidental Death Report In Chembur School Bus Tree Tragedy, Probe Negligence And Civic Lapses | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the death of an 11-year-old student in the Chembur school bus tragedy, where a roadside tree collapsed onto a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigation Begins to Determine Circumstances and Causes

The ADR has been filed following the death of the student, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident. Police said the registration of the ADR is a procedural step, while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has begun.

Officials are now probing the exact cause of the incident and will determine whether any negligence or lapses contributed to the tree falling on the bus. The investigation will examine all aspects of the accident, including the condition of the tree, whether it had been identified as hazardous, and if the necessary maintenance and inspection procedures had been followed.

Civic Authorities to Inspect Other Potentially Dangerous Trees Nearby

Police and other concerned authorities will also investigate the factors that led to the uprooting of the tree. As part of the inquiry, civic authorities are expected to inspect other potentially dangerous trees in the vicinity to prevent similar incidents.

The investigation is being carried out jointly by the Mumbai Police and the concerned civic authorities. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

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