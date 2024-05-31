Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Mega Block On Circular Railway

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: In response to the mega block on Mumbai's Central and Harbour line of the Indian Railways, Mumbai University has taken the decision to postpone exams scheduled for June 1, 2024. This decision affects students enrolled in EngineeringSem VIII and BMS 5 yrs integrated Sem 2 NEP. The rescheduled exams will now take place on a later date. The candidates appearing for these exams should note down the changes in the exam schedule.

The exams were postponed, due to the ongoing extensive maintenance work in the Railways. The maintenance work is taking place from Thane station and CSMT to Byculla and Wadala Road Yadarmanyaan.

This is necessary to ensure students can reach exam centres without transport disruptions.

Despite transport challenges, Mumbai University conducted exams today across various departments. These exams were conducted smoothly. Today, May 30, 2024, a total of 43 exams were conducted by the university. The exams were held for subjects including Science, Engineering, Commerce and Management, Humanities, and Interdisciplinary studies.

The teachers and the other staff at Mumbai University will also have a holiday on June 1, 2024, as a result of the mega block, as mentioned in the official circular released by the University.