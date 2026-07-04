Mumbai University Denies Affiliation To 20 'Category C' Law Colleges, Putting 2,000 Aspirants In Limbo | AI

Mumbai: The future of more than 2,000 law aspirants hangs in the balance after Mumbai University declined to issue affiliation certificates for the 2026–27 academic year to nearly 20 law colleges placed under its newly introduced 'Category C' classification. The decision is likely to exclude these institutions from the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), significantly reducing the number of seats available for law admissions.

Student Body Slams Decision as Unjust and Discriminatory

The move has drawn strong criticism from the Prahar Vidyarthi Sanghatana, which has warned of protests against what it termed an "unjust and discriminatory" decision.

For the first time, Mumbai University has classified affiliated colleges into three categories—'A', 'B', and 'C'. Newly established institutions have been placed in Category A, colleges that have initiated the recruitment process for required faculty and staff have been classified as Category B, while institutions functioning without approved principals and qualified faculty members, and which have not initiated recruitment, have been placed in Category C.

Activist Questions Selective Action Against Smaller Colleges

While colleges in Categories A and B have received affiliation certificates, those in Category C have been denied certification, preventing them from participating in the upcoming admission process.

Prahar Vidyarthi Sanghatana President Advocate Manoj Tekade questioned the University's decision, alleging selective action against smaller institutions.

"Not a single law college in Mumbai has a full complement of approved faculty members. If action is to be taken, it should be uniform across all institutions. Why are only a few smaller colleges being targeted while others are being protected?" Tekade said.

2,000–2,500 Seats at Risk Across 3-Year and 5-Year Programmes

The affected colleges collectively offer around 2,000 to 2,500 seats across three-year and five-year LL.B. programmes. If these colleges remain outside the CAP, the overall number of seats available for admissions will fall sharply, increasing competition among candidates who have already appeared for the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The development comes at a crucial time, with the state law admission process expected to begin shortly. Thousands of CET-qualified students hoping to pursue legal education now face uncertainty over the availability of seats.

Representatives of the affected colleges have also criticised the University's decision, arguing that the shortage of qualified principals and faculty is a statewide issue faced by many law institutions. They contended that withholding affiliation without providing a transition period or granting temporary affiliation is unfair and could adversely affect both institutions and students.

Prahar Vidyarthi Sanghatana has demanded that Mumbai University reconsider its decision and issue affiliation certificates to the affected colleges to safeguard students' academic interests and ensure that the admission process is not disrupted.

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