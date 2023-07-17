Mumbai University Completes 166 Years; Take a Look At Its History

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai University or Previously known as Bombay University is one of the oldest and premier Universities in India. The varsity was established in 1857 consequent to 'Wood's Education Dispatch drafted by Charles Wood in 1854 after the presentation of a petition from the Bombay Association to the British colonial government in India. Prof. Suhas Pednekar is current vice chancellor of the University.

What is Wood’s Despatch?

In 1854 Charles Wood, then the President of the Board of Control sent a despatch to Lord Dalhousie, the then Governor-General of India. According to the Wood’s despatch, primary schools should adopt vernacular languages. Through the despatch, he also suggested that high schools use anglo-vernacular medium and that English should be the medium for college-level education. Hence, the Wood’s Despatch is considered as ‘Magna-Carta’ of English Education in India.

Establishment of the University

The University didn’t have its own place for over a decade. It used the premises of Town Hall to carry all activities.

It was then established in the Fort campus in 1857. The convocation hall, named after Sir Cowasji Jehangir who had donated a munificent donation of one lakh as early as 1863, was completed in November 1874.

Renaming of the University

'University of Bombay' was renamed as 'University of Mumbai' through notification issued by the Government of Maharashtra and published in the Government Gazette dated 4th September, 1996.

First Department of the Varsity

Amongst the first departments were the Faculty of Arts at Elphinstone College in 1835 and the Faculty of Medicine at Grant Medical College in 1845. Both colleges existed before the university was founded and surrendered their degree-granting privileges to the university.

The first degrees awarded in 1862 were Bachelor of Arts and Licentiate in Medicine. Medical schools such as Sindh Medical School in Hyderabad, Sindh were affiliated with the university as well.

The Famous Rajabai Clock Tower

The magnificent Rajabai Clock Tower, one of the Mumbai's landmarks located at the Fort campus, was built in 1878. It houses the library of the University of Mumbai.

The Rajabai Clock Tower, one of the most attractive features of the city rises to a height of 280 feet.

Sir George Gilbert Scott modeled the Rajabai Clock Tower on the one at the Palace of Westminster in London. The building costs Rs. 5.48 lakhs which includes contribution of Rs. 4 lakhs from the Businessman and Philanthropist Premchand Raichand. He contributed to the cost of construction and named the tower in memory of his mother, Rajabai.

