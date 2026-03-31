Mumbai University Commissions 200 kW Solar Project At Kalina Campus, To Save Over ₹4 Lakh Monthly

The University of Mumbai has taken a major step toward sustainability with the commissioning of a 200-kilowatt (kW) solar energy project at its Kalina campus. | File Pic

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has taken a major step toward sustainability with the commissioning of a 200-kilowatt (kW) solar energy project at its Kalina campus.

Six buildings covered

Solar systems with a combined capacity of around 187 kW have already been installed across six campus buildings, including C.D. Deshmukh Bhavan, Ferozeshah Mehta Bhavan, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Bhavan, the Biophysics Department, the Old Lecture Complex, and the Life Sciences building. Additionally, 85 solar streetlights of 20-watt capacity have been set up across the परिसर. A separate 20 kW project at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Administrative Building is nearing completion.

The initiative has been implemented through CSR funding in collaboration with United Way of India and financial support from Optiver Limited.

Project to generate 2.6 lakh units annually

University officials said the solar plant is expected to generate approximately 2.6 lakh units of electricity annually. Equipped with a net metering system, the project will allow efficient utilisation of surplus power across campus. The shift is projected to reduce monthly electricity costs by over ₹4 lakh, while also lowering carbon emissions.

The inauguration was attended by Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni, along with university officials and representatives from partner organisations.

This project builds on the university’s earlier solar initiatives at its Thane sub-campus, Kalyan campus, and the Vice-Chancellor’s residence. Prof. Kulkarni said the university’s green efforts focus on increasing renewable energy use, reducing emissions, and promoting environmental awareness among students.

With this development, Mumbai University continues its push toward a cleaner and more energy-efficient campus.

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