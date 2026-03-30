Tushar Gandhi Denied Entry To Mumbai University Campus To Support Monk On 222-Day Protest For Pali Language

Tushar Gandhi, an Indian author with a historical lineage, was denied entry to the Kalina campus of Mumbai university as he visited to support the Buddhist Monk Bhadant Vimansa who has been sitting for protest for 222 days. | File Pic

Mumbai: Tushar Gandhi, an Indian author with a historical lineage, was denied entry to the Kalina campus of Mumbai university as he visited to support the Buddhist Monk Bhadant Vimansa who has been sitting for protest for 222 days.

Gandhi came to extend support for preservation of Pali language department

Tushar Gandhi had arrived at the university in Mumbai to extend his support to the Satyagraha (non-violent protest) staged for betterment of Pali language department.

According to Vaibhav Sonawane, member of the Pali language preservation commitee, Gandhi was stopped by the security personnel and denied entry on Saturday.

Upon the entry restriction, Gandhi met the monk through the closed gate and extended his support.

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Monk demands independent Pali Bhavan, more funds, new hostel for 300 students

Bhadant Vimansa has been on a peaceful protest for the past 190 days, demanding the preservation and development of the Pali Language Department at the university. His key demands include the construction of an independent Pali Language Bhavan, increased financial grants for the department, renovation of the Annabhau Sathe Students’ Hostel, and the construction of a new hostel to accommodate nearly 300 students.

The protesting monk has alleged that instead of addressing his demands, the university administration terminated his Ph.D. admission and subjected him to what supporters describe as “inhuman treatment.” It has also been claimed that his daily essential items have been sealed for nearly a month and that he has been denied access to toilet and bathing facilities. Observers say that Vimansa has continued his protest wearing a single robe throughout the period.

Prior to this incident, internationally acclaimed filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and Ameya Anandraj Ambedkar—the great-grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, —were also stopped by the university administration when they attempted to visit Bhadant Vimansa on campus.

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