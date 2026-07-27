Mumbai University Chemistry Students Secure Reliance Industries Placements Through Campus Recruitment Drive

Mumbai University chemistry students celebrate securing placements at Reliance Industries after completing a competitive campus recruitment process | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The Department of Chemistry at the University of Mumbai has achieved another milestone in promoting industry-oriented education and enhancing student employability.

In a special campus placement drive organised by the department, six students have secured positions at Reliance Industries Limited's Patalganga facility.

The selected students are Pallavi Singh, Omkar More, Injila Ansari, Saurabh Yewale, Priya Yadav and Gayatri Nair. They were selected after successfully clearing multiple stages of the recruitment process, including a written examination, technical assessment, group discussion and personal interview. The placements underscore the department's emphasis on quality education and industry readiness.

Expanded Placement Drive

The placement drive was not limited to students of the University of Mumbai's Department of Chemistry. The department opened the recruitment process to students from affiliated colleges, including Jai Hind College, Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, K. J. Somaiya College, SIES College and JSM College, Alibag. Several students from these institutions also secured positions at Reliance Industries, making the initiative a significant employment opportunity for chemistry students across the university's affiliated colleges.

Industry-Academia Collaboration

The Department of Chemistry has consistently worked towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration through initiatives such as expert lectures by industry professionals, industrial training, internships, research-oriented education, modern laboratory facilities, personality development programmes, communication skills training, mock interviews and campus placements. These efforts have helped improve students' employability and prepare them for careers in the industry.

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Department's Future Commitment

Head of the Department, Prof. Navinchandra G. Shimpi, said the department has been at the forefront of implementing industry-oriented and skill-based education in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy.

He added that the department remains committed to introducing innovative initiatives and strengthening collaborations with industry to create more employment opportunities for students in the future.

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