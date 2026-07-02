Mumbai University Cancels July 2 Exams In Palghar, Panvel Amid Heavy Rain | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai University on Thursday cancelled all examinations scheduled for July 2 at colleges in Palghar district and within the Panvel Municipal Corporation limits after local authorities declared a holiday for educational institutions owing to heavy rainfall.

According to a notification issued by the University's Examination and Evaluation Board, the decision follows separate circulars issued by the Palghar District Collector and the Panvel Municipal Commissioner on July 1, declaring a holiday for colleges due to incessant rains.

As a result, all university examinations scheduled to be held on July 2 at colleges located in Palghar district and the Panvel Municipal Corporation jurisdiction stand cancelled.

The university said revised examination dates will be announced on its official website at a later date.

The notification was issued by the Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board, Mumbai University.