Maharashtra TET-2026 Paper Leak: 3 More Arrested From Bihar & Jammu, Total Arrests Rise To 7 As SIT Intensifies Probe | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak has widened its crackdown with the arrest of three more alleged members of the interstate syndicate, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven. The latest development comes as investigators continue to unravel what is believed to be a well-organised network operating across multiple states.

The three accused Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh, and Kapil Dahiya, were apprehended on Thursday. While Sonu Singh and Mithun Singh were arrested in Patna, Bihar, Kapil Dahiya was taken into custody from Jammu. All three were brought to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhiwandi, where they are being questioned by the SIT.

The investigation has gathered momentum since June 27, when Bhiwandi Police arrested the first three accused—Dheeraj Balraj Singh (28), a resident of Haryana; Rajeev Shaw (45), a resident of Bihar; and Akash Kumar Swaraj Kumar (30), also from Bihar—for their alleged involvement in leaking the TET-2026 question paper ahead of the scheduled examination.

In a significant breakthrough earlier this week, the SIT also arrested Suman Kumari Gupta, wife of the alleged kingpin Bijender Gupta, from Patna. A court subsequently remanded the four accused, including Suman Kumari Gupta, to police custody until July 6 to facilitate further investigation.

Following Thursday's arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to seven. Sources said investigators suspect the racket has interstate links and are examining financial transactions, communication records, and the role played by each accused in the alleged conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Punjabrao Ugle, head of the SIT, reached the DCP office in Bhiwandi to personally supervise the interrogation. The four accused arrested earlier—Dheeraj Balraj Singh, Rajeev Shaw, Akash Kumar Swaraj Kumar, and Suman Kumari Gupta—were also brought to the DCP office for simultaneous questioning as investigators attempt to piece together the operational structure of the alleged paper leak syndicate.

Police believe the fresh arrests could provide crucial leads in tracking down other absconding suspects and exposing the full extent of the network behind the TET-2026 paper leak. The investigation remains underway, with officials indicating that additional arrests cannot be ruled out as the SIT continues to pursue multiple leads across different states.