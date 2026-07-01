Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: SIT Arrests Mastermind's Wife Suman Kumari As Probe Widens To Financial And Digital Trails

Bijender Gupta and his Wife |

Bhiwandi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak has made another significant breakthrough with the arrest of Suman Kumari Gupta (35), wife of alleged mastermind Bijender Gupta from Patna, Bihar. Investigators believe her arrest could prove crucial in unraveling the financial and operational network behind the suspected interstate examination racket as the probe expands beyond the leaked question papers to digital evidence, banking transactions and the alleged syndicate's wider links across multiple states.

According to police sources Suman Kumari Gupta is the first woman to be arrested in connection with the high-profile examination leak case. She was apprehended by the SIT with assistance from the Patna Police during a raid at her residence on Bhootnath Road in Patna on June 29 after investigators allegedly received fresh leads during the custodial interrogation of previously arrested accused Rajeev.

Following her arrest she was brought to Bhiwandi and produced before the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) S. M. Sutar on Tuesday.

Seeking her custodial interrogation the prosecution informed the court that Suman Kumari Gupta is the wife of absconding accused Bijender Gupta and that the arrested accused had disclosed her alleged knowledge of the paper leak conspiracy. Investigators further submitted that preliminary scrutiny of financial transactions and bank records had revealed important leads requiring detailed investigation.

Considering the gravity of the allegations and the ongoing investigation, the court remanded her to police custody until July 6.

Defence Questions Arrest

During the hearing, defence counsel Shailesh Gaikwad opposed the police remand arguing that his client had been arrested merely because she is the wife of the main accused. The defence submitted that investigators were relying only on suspicion while seeking to examine financial transactions and claiming that she might have remained in contact with her absconding husband. The defence maintained that no direct evidence establishing her involvement had yet been presented.

Focus Shifts to Financial and Digital Evidence

With Suman Kumari Gupta now in custody, investigators have intensified efforts to determine whether her alleged role extended beyond being a family member of the prime accused. The SIT is examining whether she had any active involvement in managing financial transactions, coordinating communications, or facilitating the movement of funds linked to the alleged paper leak network.

Officials are conducting forensic examination of her mobile phone, bank accounts, electronic devices, call detail records (CDRs), online transactions and other digital evidence. Investigators believe these electronic and financial trails could help identify additional members of the alleged syndicate and establish how the network functioned across state borders.

Three Arrested, Two Key Accused Still Absconding

The Bhiwandi Police have already arrested three accused in the case. However, alleged mastermind Bijender Gupta and his close associate Kapil Dahiya continue to evade arrest.

SIT teams are conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana to trace the absconding accused. Officials say efforts have been intensified to dismantle the alleged interstate network and identify every individual connected to the operation.

Probe Extends from Printing Press to Treasury

Investigators have widened the scope of the inquiry beyond the arrested accused to examine the entire chain through which the confidential examination papers were handled before the scheduled examination.

According to sources the SIT is scrutinising the role of the printing process at Mahim Patram Private Limited, a printing press located in Agra where the TET question papers were allegedly translated into Marathi, English and Urdu, printed, packed and dispatched.

The investigation is also examining how the sealed question papers were transported to government treasuries in Washim, Jalna and Latur, and whether any procedural lapses, security breaches or deliberate conspiracy enabled the alleged leak.

Officials are reviewing every stage of the confidential handling process, including printing, packaging, transportation and storage, to identify where the alleged compromise may have occurred.

Earlier Cases Also Under Scanner

Police sources said investigators are simultaneously examining Bijender Gupta's previous criminal record to determine whether the current case forms part of a larger pattern involving examination paper leak rackets.

Preliminary inquiries have reportedly revealed references to his alleged involvement in competitive examination paper leak cases registered in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Investigators are also verifying records relating to the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Written Examination paper leak case registered in July 2023. In that case, Bijender Gupta was allegedly arrested along with a printing press employee accused of leaking confidential examination material.

Officials clarified that the relevance of those earlier cases to the ongoing Maharashtra TET investigation will be determined only after further verification and collection of evidence.

Family Finances Under Investigation

Police sources further indicated that investigators are examining the financial dealings of Bijender Gupta's family to ascertain whether any bank accounts or financial channels linked to family members were allegedly used in the operation of the suspected paper leak network.

According to preliminary information available with investigators, Bijender Gupta has two sons, and an adopted daughter. Investigators are analysing banking records and financial transactions to determine whether any accounts connected to the family were used for receiving or transferring funds related to the alleged conspiracy.

Investigation Continues on Multiple Fronts

The SIT and the Bhiwandi Police said the investigation is progressing simultaneously on multiple fronts, including forensic analysis of digital devices, banking trails, mobile data, interstate movements of the accused and financial transactions.

Officials believe the evidence collected during the ongoing investigation will help reconstruct the alleged operational structure of the paper leak syndicate and identify every individual involved.

Police maintained that legal action would be initiated against anyone found connected to the alleged conspiracy on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation. At the same time, search operations to apprehend absconding accused Bijender Gupta and Kapil Dahiya have been further intensified.

Investigators maintain that the probe will continue until the entire alleged interstate examination paper leak network is exposed.

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