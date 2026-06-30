CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Board Opens Third-Chance Registration For Private Candidates; Everything Students Need To Know

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 For Private Student: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online registration process for private candidates appearing in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. The application window opened on June 30, 2026, and will remain available until July 8, 2026, through the official CBSE website.

The latest circular is meant only for private candidates, including students appearing for the third and final compartment chance. CBSE has clarified that only those candidates who submit their application forms online and pay the prescribed examination fee within the deadline will be allowed to appear for the supplementary examination.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check the official notification

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Registration begins for private candidates

According to the Board, private candidates must submit their examination forms themselves through the online portal available on the official CBSE website.

The application process has started following the declaration of the Class 12 Board results for the 2025-26 academic session. CBSE has advised candidates not to wait until the last date, as no applications will be accepted after the registration window closes.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 For Private Student: Who is eligible to apply?

CBSE has specified that the following categories of private candidates can register for the Supplementary Examination 2026:

Students who appeared as private candidates in the 2026 Class 12 Board examination and were placed in the Compartment category in one subject.

Private candidates who appeared with six subjects and were placed in Compartment in two subjects can apply in any one of the two subjects.

Private candidates who appeared with six subjects, passed the examination but failed in one subject, can appear in the failed subject under the Improvement of Performance category, provided the examination for that subject is being conducted.

Students who first appeared for the 2025 Board examination, remained in the Compartment category in the 2025 supplementary examination (first chance) and again in the 2026 Board examination (second chance) are eligible to apply for the third and final chance in the 2026 Supplementary Examination.

CBSE has made it clear that the 2026 Supplementary Examination will be the last opportunity for students who first appeared for the Class 12 Board examination in 2025 and are still in the Compartment category.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 For Private Student: Important Dates

Registration begins: June 30, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last date to submit application: July 8, 2026 (Wednesday)

Portal closes: July 8, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Last date to pay examination fee: July 8, 2026

Class 12 Supplementary Examination: July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Admit card release: To be announced separately

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 For Private Student: Examination fee and payment mode

Candidates in India: Rs 320 per subject

Candidates in Nepal: Rs 1,100 per subject

Candidates outside India: Rs 2,200 per subject

Visually impaired candidates: Exempted from paying the examination fee

CBSE will accept examination fees only through digital payment methods:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI (for candidates in India)

The Board has clarified that no challan payment facility will be available. If the application is submitted but the fee is not credited to the Board's account before the deadline, the candidature will not be accepted.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 For Private Student: How to apply online

Private candidates can complete their application by following these steps:

Visit the official CBSE website.

Open the link for Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Centre Number exactly as mentioned on your previous admit card.

Select the subject for which you wish to appear.

Fill in your address and choose your examination city carefully.

Submit the form and note the generated Application ID.

Upload a recent colour photograph (maximum 50 KB, JPG format) and signature (maximum 4 KB, JPG format).

Pay the examination fee online and download the confirmation page for future reference.

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Supplementary examination schedule and results

The Board has announced that the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

The schedule for downloading admit cards will be released separately. Candidates have been advised to immediately contact their respective CBSE Regional Office if they notice any discrepancy in the admit card after it is issued.

The examination will be conducted according to the 2025-26 CBSE syllabus.

CBSE said that candidates whose result was declared Compartment and who successfully clear the Supplementary Examination 2026 will be issued a consolidated marksheet.

The application form must be filled according to the candidate's current result status, the Board added.

CBSE has advised all eligible private candidates to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure they remain eligible to appear in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check the official notification