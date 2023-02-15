e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University appoints Niranjan Hiranandani as chairperson of advisory council

Mumbai University appoints Niranjan Hiranandani as chairperson of advisory council

Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata and Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar have been nominated on the same advisory council in previous years.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Dr Niranjan Hiranandani | File
Mumbai: Industrialist Niranjan Hiranandani, who is also the Provost of HSNC University, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Advisory Council of the University of Mumbai.

According to Maharashtra University Act 2016, an eminent industrialist can be appointed as the Chairperson of the council.

The other members of the advisory council include Dr. Anil Sahasrabuddhe (Chairman, of NETF and former Chairman of AICTE), Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, an internationally acknowledged scientist of India and Chancellor of Nalanda University, Mrs. Sujata Saunik (Chief Secretary, Department of General Administration, Government of Maharashtra; Indian Administrative Service), Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar (Principal Director, Symbiosis Society and Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University).

Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata and Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar have been nominated on the same advisory council in previous years.

