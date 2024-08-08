 Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For PG Programs Till August 22!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University Admissions: Apply For PG Programs Till August 22!

Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For PG Programs Till August 22!

The University of Mumbai is currently accepting applications for post-graduation courses like M.A. History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Psychology, and more.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Admission Page | Mumbai University

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has opened applications for its first- and second-year postgraduate courses. The National Education Policy will guide the admissions process for postgraduate courses at distance and online learning centers during the first semester.

Which Courses?

FPJ Shorts
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India

M.A. History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Psychology, Communication and Journalism, Public Relations; M. Com. (Accounts), M. Com. (Management) are among the postgraduate courses offered for the first year.

The admission forms for M.S.C. courses in computer science, information technology, and mathematics can be completed online at https://mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in. The deadline for applying to these postgraduate first-year courses is August 22, 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Uni-Italia Back With Study In Italy Fair In November; Check List Of Universities, Date,...
article-image

Postgraduate admission to the first year of the M.A. program in education and the second year program in history, sociology, economics, political science, Marathi, Hindi, English, geography, psychology, communication and journalism, and public relations; master's degrees in accounting and management The application period for the M.S.C. (Mathematics), M.S.C. (Information Technology), and M.S.C. (Computer Science) programs will run from August 9 to August 22, 2024.

During this time, admissions for the PGDFM course will also be conducted. All of these courses' admission forms can be completed online at https://idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

According to Mumbai University, from August 9 to August 22, there will be an admissions procedure for the B.Com., B.Com. (Account and Finance), B.Sc. (Information Technology), and B.Sc. (Computer Science) programs. You can find all the information you need to apply to any of these courses on the university's website, https://mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

Study Material Details

Study materials and admission advice are provided at the divisional centers of CDOE located in Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi. In Palghar, a divisional center will also soon be established. The CDOE Director urges students to enroll in the distance and online education systems since it is a good choice for those who have not been admitted to normal universities or whose education is incomplete.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal...

Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal...

IIT Delhi's 55th Convocation To Award Degrees To 2600 Graduates, Including 475 PhD Scholars

IIT Delhi's 55th Convocation To Award Degrees To 2600 Graduates, Including 475 PhD Scholars

ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here

ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here

Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For PG Programs Till August 22!

Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For PG Programs Till August 22!

Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates For 2024

Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates For 2024