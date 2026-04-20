Mumbai University AC Breakdown On Two Floors Sparks Student Protests As Heat Disrupts Work At Fort Campus Exam Wing

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: The soaring temperature and heat tested the patience of staff and students at Mumbai University on Monday, as the central air-conditioning faced disruptions.

The students and staff working on the two floors of the administrative section of exam wing on fort campus were unable to work since 11am. The students had approached the campus to get their marksheets re-checked or to collect the degree certificates.

Yuva Sena Member Says Staff on Strike Over AC

During the protest, Yuva Sena member Amit Jadhav stated, “Students have been waiting here since 11:00 AM. Upon arrival, they were informed that the staff was on strike. When we asked why, we were told the staff is protesting because the AC in the university is not working."

Protest Will Continue If Demands Not Met

He also demanded that the university administration provide these students with their mark sheets and certificates. He added, "On behalf of Yuva Sena and all the students present, urged the university administration to provide the students with their mark sheets and certificates or the sit-in protest would continue.”

“The work of repairing the air conditioning system at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhavan of Mumbai University is in progress. The system on some of the floors is currently operational and due to some technical reasons, the system on some floors is partially operational. The remaining work will be completed soon. To avoid inconvenience to the employees, temporary coolers are being provided on rental basis,” stated the officials of Mumbai University.

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