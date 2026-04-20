'I Was Sure Of A Top Rank': Maharashtra Topper Madhav Viradiya Secures 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2026 Session 2; IIT Bombay CS Next Goal

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results, and among the top scorers is 20-year-old Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, who secured a perfect 100 percentile.

The result places him among the top performers in the country, strengthening his chances of making it to one of India’s premier engineering institutes.

“It Feels Overwhelming,” Says Top Scorer

Speaking after the results, Madhav admitted that the moment still feels unreal. “It’s quite overwhelming as of now. I think it will take some time to digest what I’ve achieved,” he said.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time he has hit the perfect score. Madhav had also secured 100 percentile in Session 1, which gave him confidence early on. “After Session 1, I was sure I would be within the top ranks,” he added.

Focused shift towards JEE advanced

With his JEE Main performance already secured, Madhav chose to focus more on the next big challenge, JEE Advanced.

“My preparation for Session 2 wasn’t as intense because my rank was almost confirmed. I shifted my focus towards Advanced,” he explained.

With just weeks left for the exam, his current routine revolves around disciplined study. He spends around nine hours in classes and dedicates an additional three to four hours to self-study daily.

Aiming for IIT Bombay Madhav’s goal is clear, Computer Science at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

“I’m preparing rigorously for Advanced now. My target is IIT Bombay CS,” he said. Even as a backup, he prefers staying within IIT Bombay, even if it means opting for a different branch.

Life beyond books

Despite the intense preparation, Madhav has maintained a simple routine to manage stress. He has stayed away from social media for over three years and instead relies on small breaks to stay refreshed.

“I play cricket for about 20 minutes daily. It helps me relax,” he shared. Listening to music and taking short breaks are also part of his routine to unwind.

Journey from Vadodara to Mumbai

Originally from Vadodara, Gujarat, Madhav moved to Mumbai a year ago specifically for JEE preparation. He enrolled at a Narayana E-Techno while staying in a rented apartment with his mother, while his father, an engineer, continues to work back home.

The move, he says, was entirely focused on his goal. “He was here only for his JEE preparation,” he said.

What’s Ahead?

Having scored perfectly in the JEE Main examination and having a well-defined goal in front of him, Madhav now finds himself among those contenders who strive to achieve success in the best IITs via the JEE Advanced exam.