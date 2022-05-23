Mumbai: UK speaks to prospective candidates at Study In UK fair

The Study In UK(SI UK) group held its study fair in St. Regent’s Hotel, Mumbai. A host of universities like the University of Leeds, University of Warwick, Cardiff University, School of Oriental and African Studies, Keele, Bath, and Oxford Brookes University, along with many others were a part of the fair. Russell Group Universities like King's College, London were present too.

Several candidates were told about the nearing deadline of September intake, 2022. Many scholarships for this year’s September intakes were already enlisted for and only a few waivers were available for applicants. This, however, was not the case for those who sought to fly abroad in January 2023 or September 2023.

The universities of Bristol, Glasgow, and King’s College attracted most aspirants.

“King's is located right in London. The other universities are farther away, which makes this option a popular one amongst students,” said an applicant.

“I believe it was tougher to get into King’s but now I believe they have increased their intake capacity,” he continued.

Students arrived at the fair along with their parents for versatile courses, right from comparative literature to veterinary studies. Business schooling and Master’s in Technology remained the popular courses amongst students. The students are required to speak with a counselor first who shortlists the prospective universities based on their interests. Then they proceed to another room where they can communicate with the representatives of various colleges and learn more about the modules and courses that the university has to offer.

Several universities offered optional modules as well, along with their primary dissertations where students are able to learn about subjects that fall outside the purview of their streams.

“The two-year stay back introduced by the UK has made it a great place to search for opportunities. Many students now look at it as THE destination to study,” said a student.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:13 PM IST