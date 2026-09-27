Mumbai: Two Minor Boys Booked For Attempt To Murder Class 9 Student In Sakinaka Cutter Attack Case | AI

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have registered an FIR against two minor boys, aged 14 and 15, for allegedly attempting to murder a 15-year-old Class 9 student by attacking him with a cutter on September 26.

Victim Knew Both Accused

According to police, the victim, a Sakinaka resident, knew both accused, one of whom is his classmate and the other the classmate’s friend. In March, the victim had allegedly teased his classmate, leading to a scuffle. Though another student intervened, the classmate allegedly continued to threaten him along with his friend.

Around 6pm on September 26, the victim went to a cinema in Sakinaka with two friends, where they encountered both accused. The classmate allegedly confronted him over their previous dispute. The accused and his friend allegedly assaulted the victim and his friends with punches and kicks, following which the two groups retaliated. The accused then left.

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Later, the victim and his friends went to Jagannath Mandir Road and sat in an autorickshaw outside Jain Clinic while playing mobile games. Around 7.30pm, both accused allegedly arrived and asked the victim to get out. They allegedly abused and attacked him with a cutter, injuring the right side of his neck. The victim was taken for medical treatment.

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