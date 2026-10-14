Mumbai Traffic Update: Left Turn Near Panbai School In Vakola Permanently Banned From October 15; Check Alternative Route | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed a permanent restriction on vehicles taking a left turn near Panbai School to proceed towards Agripada Junction from the Western Express Highway via Vakola Bridge and the SCLR Bridge. The restriction will come into effect from midnight on October 15, 2026.

Traffic Violations Cause Congestion

According to the traffic police, several vehicles within the jurisdiction of the Vakola Traffic Division have been taking the prohibited left turn near Panbai School, violating traffic regulations. This has been disrupting the smooth flow of traffic, leading to congestion and increasing the risk of accidents.

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The unauthorised turns have also been affecting the movement of vehicles entering the Western Express Highway from the Vakola Junction service road.

To ease congestion and ensure smoother traffic movement, the police have issued an order permanently prohibiting the left turn at the said location.

Alternative Route

Vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway via Vakola Bridge and SCLR Bridge and proceeding towards Agripada Junction will have to continue along the highway without taking a left turn near Panbai School. They must instead take a left turn at Santacruz Junction and proceed via Dayaldas Road towards their respective destinations in Santacruz West. The Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to motorists to take note of the revised traffic arrangements and cooperate with the police.

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