Mumbai, Thane Schools Tops The EducationWorld India Ranking 2024-25 Across Various Categories

Mumbai/Thane: The EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) is now out for the year 2024-25. Mumbai and Thane schools managed to stay at top in all India rankings across various categories with many of them even topping the charts. Campion School, Fort took away the tag of the best boys day school in India while The Cathedral and John Connon School topped the vintage legacy day schools category nationwide.

St. Mary's School, Mazgaon was ranked first in vintage legacy boys day schools category.

However, Mumbai schools also shone in the best International school categories with Oberoi International School leading the chart with +1 rank, followed closely by Dhirubhai Ambani International school which was ranked first.

In top ten government schools rankings, Navy Children School, Colaba topped the Central Govt Days School category.

Not only these but Mumbai schools also topped the special needs schools rankings. SPJ Sadhana School was ranked first in this category. The tag of best budget private schools in India was taken by St. Mary’s High School, Kalyan.

Below is the list of top Mumbai schools in all India ranking across various categories:

Best Day Schools:

Best Vintage Legacy Day Schools

Best International Schools:

Best Government Schools:

Best Special Needs Schools:

Best budget private schools:

Know about the categories and rankings

The 18th consecutive ranking surveys rates and ranks the country’s Top 4,000 schools in 4 main and 23 sub-categories -- Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding; Boarding: Co-ed, Girls and Boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully Residential.

It also rates and ranks India’s best Government Day and Boarding schools, as well as Special Needs and Philanthropy Schools.

To create a level playing field for newly promoted schools, Vintage Legacy schools (90 years and above vintage) have been separately ranked in each sub-category.

In cases where two or more schools are ranked #1, EducationWorld have awarded a 1+ rank to institutions that have recently recorded extraordinary achievement under EWISR or other parameters of primary-secondary education.