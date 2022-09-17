Mumbai: Teacher, stuck between moving lift doors, dies

Representational image | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: According to Mumbai police, a teacher, age 26, passed away after becoming locked in a school lift, said a report by NDTV.

The event was reported on Friday by St. Mary's English High School in Malad, a North Mumbai suburb, in Chincholi Bunder.

Around 1 pm, police reported that Jenel Fernandes was waiting on the sixth floor to descend to the staff area on the second floor. The doors to the elevator immediately closed on her, according to the police.

"When she entered the lift, the doors closed on her and the lift started moving, and she was stuck," stated Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, zone 11.

She was hauled outside as the school workers came to assist her despite her serious injuries.

She was taken in an ambulance to a private hospital, where medical staff pronounced her already dead.

"During the primary investigation, we registered an accidental death report. Should there be any foul play, we will act accordingly," a police official said.