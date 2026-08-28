Mumbai Symposium To Discuss Suicide, Female Foeticide, Drug Abuse And Pollution Under WIH’s Social Awareness Campaign | AI

Mumbai: Wahdat-e-Islami Hind (WIH) will organise a symposium on four pressing social issues — suicide, female foeticide, drug abuse and environmental pollution — in Mumbai on Saturday, August 29.

The programme, being organised as part of the organisation's nationwide Paigham-e-Rahmat-e-Aalam (Prophet's message) campaign, will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm at Celebration Hall, Islam Gymkhana, Marine Lines.

Campaign Aims To Promote Humane Solutions To Social Challenges

The symposium aims to draw public attention to serious social challenges and explore humane, ethical and practical responses to them. The organisers have invited media professionals, social workers, community leaders, academics, students and concerned citizens to participate.

Social awareness will be conducted across the 17 states where the organisation operates including 10 cities of Maharashtra. Pressing issues across the cities have been identified such as polution in Mumbai, suicide in the interiors of Maharashtra, drug issues in Punjab, female foeticide in Haryana and more. The campaign will continue over the period of next 15 days.

Sunita Aralikar To Speak On Female Infanticide And Girl Child Empowerment

Sunita Aralikar , social activist and campaigner will speak on female infanticide for the protection and empowerment of the girl child, Aralikar will be the chief guest as her advocacy is rooted in a deeply traumatic personal experience.

Drawing from Aralikar's personal experience, that she was buried alive by her father when she was barely two weeks old following the death of her mother. Her maternal grandfather reportedly rescued her from the grave and subsequently raised and educated her.

She later devoted herself to campaigning against female infanticide, discrimination against girls and social injustice, emerging as an advocate for the dignity, protection and empowerment of the girl child.

Focus on collective responsibility

Ziauddin Siddiqui Saheb, Ameer of Wahdat-e-Islami Hind, will preside over the symposium and address the gathering. He is expected to emphasise collective social responsibility, compassion, moral awareness and constructive action in addressing the four issues.

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The programme will be inaugurated by Dr M. Anees, Secretary General, Wahdat-e-Islami Hind.

The panel of speakers includes Mustaque Antulay, former chairman of the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board, who will speak on environmental pollution; Dr Ali Akbar Ghabrani, psychotherapist and psychiatric counsellor; Dr Aslam Khan, consultant psychiatrist and de-addiction specialist; and Ilyas Momin, Naqeeb, Wahdat-e-Islami Hind, Western Maharashtra.

The organisers said the symposium seeks to encourage practical engagement with critical social problems and promote a more compassionate, responsible and humane society.

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