Mumbai Students Win Gold At World Robo Olympiad 2026 After Perfect Score In Asia Pacific Robotics Championship |

Three Mumbai schools students have earned honours by securing top position and the gold medal in the RoboMission Elementary Category at the World Robo Olympiad (WRO) Asia Pacific Open Championship 2026, held in Hyderabad.

Students From Three Mumbai Schools Form Winning Team

Competing as Team Robo Rockstar, the winning trio comprises Hetansh Agarwal of Jamnabai Narsee School, Aryaman Valia of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, and Prithiv Shah of Don Bosco International School, Matunga.

The championship brought together teams from 25 countries, including China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Italy, Germany, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Teams From 25 Countries Participate

Robo Rockstar was the only team in its category to achieve a perfect score, completing the entire challenge along with the surprise rule introduced during the competition.

This year's RoboMission Elementary challenge set the students' autonomous robot up as an automated stage crew for a music festival. It had to connect the amplifier to the speakers, position the microphone, move instruments backstage and place musical notes into their corresponding coloured areas, all while leaving protected elements on the field undisturbed, and doing it autonomously.

Months Of Preparation Behind Gold Medal Win

The students had to combine mechanical design, sensors, programming and strategy so the robot could identify situations, execute tasks accurately and perform reliably under competition pressure. Adding to the difficulty was the surprise rule, revealed only during the championship, which required teams to quickly adapt their strategy, programming or robot design within the available time. Robo Rockstar cleared this too, making them the only team in their category to score full marks, Surprise Rule included.

The students were trained and mentored at RFL Academy, an institute that offers robotics, coding and STEM courses for students.

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For Hetansh, Aryaman and Prithiv, the Gold Medal reflects months of preparation, experimentation, troubleshooting and teamwork. Despite attending three different Mumbai schools, the students came together at RFL Academy through a shared interest in robotics and grew into a tightly coordinated competition team, studying the field, developing multiple strategies, and refining their solution ahead of the championship.

The Lead Coach at RFL Academy, said, "What makes this achievement special is that Robo Rockstar was the only team to score perfectly, including the Surprise Rule. That required them to think, adapt and execute under pressure. They spent months building, testing, failing, improving and trying again. ThisGold Medal recognises their technical ability, teamwork and perseverance, and their belief in their own ideas."

The championship also let the students interact with young robotics teams worldwide and see different approaches to engineering and problem-solving. The World Robot Olympiad encourages children to build creativity, computational thinking and engineering skills through hands-on robotics challenges.

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