BMC Teachers Visit IIT Bombay To Explore Robotics Education And Emerging Technology Learning In Civic Schools | AI

Mumbai: A group of 50 teachers and senior officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools visited IIT Bombay on Tuesday to explore ways to introduce students to robotics and other emerging technologies.

Teachers Learn About IIT’s e-Yantra Robotics Project

During the visit, IIT Bombay professors Kavi Arya and Shivaram Kalyanakrishnan briefed the group on the institute’s e-Yantra project. Teachers and officials watched demonstrations of drones, line-following robots and other robotics projects. They were also shown a “lab-in-a-box” model designed to help schools set up practical learning activities.

According to a BMC statement, the visit was intended to help teachers consider how technology lessons could be introduced in civic schools. An open-house discussion with IIT experts covered the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and ways to make learning more engaging.

Arya said BMC school students showed curiosity and initiative, and expressed hope that exposure to e-Yantra could eventually help some develop ideas for startups.

The civic body said it plans to continue practical activities in robotics and coding in coordination with IIT Bombay. IIT faculty members are also expected to guide BMC school students. The statement did not specify when the student activities would begin or which schools would take part.

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