Mumbai: Students from BMC schools to get training in skill development

The Maharashtra State Skill Development Society, School Education Department and BMC on Tuesday signed an MoU to provide training in skill development for students in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation-run secondary and higher secondary schools in Mumbai. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis, Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mr Mangalprabhat Lodha, School Education Minister Mr Deepak Kesarkar and Chief Secretary Mr Manukumar Srivastava.

Skill training for 41,774 students in the first phase – Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha

Giving information in this regard, Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha said that the children above the age of 15 years in selected schools of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be given skill development training in their field of interest. The initiative will be started on a pilot basis for 41,774 41 students of class IX to X in 249 schools out of a total of 1,146 schools. At the same time, it is intended that 96,922 students from sixth to eighth standards can also benefit from this training in a phased manner.

According to the new National Education Policy, students will be provided with skill development training. ‘’Technology is changing rapidly due to globalization and computerization. It is necessary to absorb these changes and create a generation that adapts to future technological changes. In the current situation, it has become necessary to get training that will be useful for employment. In such a situation, this program will be implemented at the secondary and higher secondary levels to create interest in skill training among the youth. From the new academic year, this initiative will be started in selected schools in the municipalities in a phased manner, said Mr Lodha.

Important Points of Agreement

Skill development training has been emphasized as per the new National Education Policy.

Option for the Municipal Corporation to choose the required skill training program from more than 2000 courses.

Opportunity for students to choose skill training course of their choice along with 6th to 10th regular curriculum

Skill training to school teachers through Maharashtra State Skill Development Society

Affiliation of 249 schools as skill training institutes by Maharashtra State Skill Development Society in a phased manner

Through this MoU, training will be provided up to National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) level-4 in selected schools of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Skill development training will be imparted to the school students as per the syllabus to be decided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as per the new National Education Policy through the School Education Department.

According to the Skill Development Policy of the Government of India, the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society provides skill development training to candidates in the age group of 15 to 45 years. Accordingly, skill development training will be given to children above the age of 15 years in the selected schools of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the fields of their interest in the selected schools of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The boys and girls selected for training will be registered on the portal of the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society.

Necessary technical assistance for skill development training will be provided through the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society.

Similarly, after completion of training, examinations will be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Skill, Vocational Education and Training and certificates will be issued.