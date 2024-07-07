Mumbai: Students Forced To Sit On Mats In School; Faces Lack Of Teachers, Water Shortage | Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

The students of Mumbai Public School, Hariyali Village (CBSE) in Vikhroli are left with no option but to sit on yoga mats for their classes, because the school has no benches or tables to cater to them. This is the condition of the students in eight of the school's classrooms, as reported by Hindustan Times. Mumbai Public Schools are run by BMC.

Amongst lack of seating arrangements, the students also go through other ordeals such as lack of teachers and unclean washrooms. The school also faces a shortage of water as per parents.

Getting fed up of the school administration who refused to provide benches for the students, the parents collectively contributed Rs 300 each to buy mats for their kids, as per HT. The parents also planning to buy a big mat for the whole classroom going forward, which will cost Rs 11,200.

A social worker from the area named Asif Shaikh told HT, "there is not enough water for the roughly 600 students who attend classes 1 till 9 on school grounds." He further added that the school receives two water tankers per day but even then the school is unable to meet the water demand. "As a result, the majority of students decided not to use the school restrooms due to the water shortage, which will have an impact on their health," Shaikh said, as per HT.

Nobody has listened to the complaints made by parents and students about it. Shaikh also brought up the issue of the school's lack of appointed teachers, which leads to the daily merging of two classes.