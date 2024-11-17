Mumbai: State Confirms Schools Will Operate Normally On Monday & Tuesday Amid Election Preparations, Closed On Wednesday

Representative Image

The state has issued revised instructions ensuring that all educational institutions, including those designated as polling venues, will continue normal operations on Monday and Tuesday.

Schools with teachers assigned to election duty are required to arrange substitute educators from nearby schools to avoid academic disruption.

As reported by The Times of India, earlier communications from the school education department had caused confusion, raising concerns among school heads about potential academic disruptions due to election preparations.

Schools were instructed to allow access from Sunday for tasks such as CCTV installation and furniture setup, with polling staff expected to vacate by Thursday. Some schools mistakenly interpreted these directives as signaling student holidays. Additionally, school heads were given the autonomy to decide whether to hold classes, based on staff availability for election duties, reported TOI.

In response to these concerns, the state issued updated instructions on Saturday, directing education inspectors to ensure regular operations at schools on Monday and Tuesday.

However, Wednesday will be a holiday due to the election.

School heads noted that such disruptions were rare during past elections, including the May Lok Sabha polls. As election staff began their preparations, and with the premises needing to be vacated by Tuesday, many schools are opting to shift primary classes online.