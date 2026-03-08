Mumbai School’s Controversial Dress Code For Parents Sparks A Heated Debate On Decorum, Parenting, And Personal Freedom

A Prabhadevi school’s advisory to parents to avoid wearing nightgowns and shorts while dropping their children off for classes has sparked a debate over appropriate dress for parents. |

Mumbai: A Prabhadevi school’s advisory to parents to avoid wearing nightgowns and shorts while dropping their children off for classes has sparked a debate over appropriate dress for parents.

The Rule and Its Enforcers

The Prabhadevi MPS English School, which is located in a building that houses several institutions, including an English-medium school run by the not-for-profit organisation Muktangan, recently put up a notice with the rule on its gate.

School principal Kiran Patil did not respond to messages seeking comment. However, a teacher, on condition of anonymity, said the rule was enforced to maintain decorum on the premises.

“Parents are not allowed inside the building if they are not dressed formally. We do not even allow workers and tea vendors to walk into the school in shorts,” the teacher added.

Support from Education Veterans

There is no consensus on whether parents should be subject to a dress code. Sunil Mehta, former chairman of the Bombay International School Association and managing trustee of Muktangan, appreciated the move.

“I think there is a need for such rules, not just to ensure that children are not negatively influenced but also for them to respect the school. Even if the children are in uniform, it is important for parents to be decently dressed too,” said Mehta.

Echoing Concerns from Other Schools

Pinky Tripathi, principal of Thakur Ramnarayan Public School in Dahisar, said they had faced similar situations with parents wearing shorts and other informal clothing.

“We are not talking about the length of the dress or shorts. It is about dressing appropriately. Children are learning every minute from their surroundings. Our concern was about parents coming in shabby clothes,” said Tripathi, adding that the dress code had been welcomed by parents.

Others feel the rule is an unnecessary imposition. Nandkishor Talashilkar, a local resident, said parents often come in informal clothes because they live in the vicinity.

The Counterargument

"It is early morning when women have other household chores. Do they have enough time to cook, manage the house, and then change clothes to drop their children to school?" asked Talashilkar.

Kirtivardhan Kiratkudave, deputy education officer for the eastern suburbs, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any dress code.

“I will have to check if schools have done so in their individual capacity. However, I believe that students should learn in good circumstances. The aim of the rule must be to ensure that parents come dressed appropriately for the place and culture,” said Kiratkudave.

