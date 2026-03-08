International Women’s Day: Counseling Session Organized For Girl Students At Achievers College

Kalyan: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Municipal Corporation organized a special counseling and awareness session for girl students at Achievers College to promote confidence, safety awareness, and personal development.

The session aimed to guide students on several important aspects of adolescent life, including self-confidence and self-identity, physical and psychological changes during adolescence, menstrual hygiene awareness, personal safety and self-protection, understanding good touch and bad touch, online safety, and the courage to say ‘no’.

Students were also informed about the importance of education and career aspirations, responsible use of the digital world, advantages and disadvantages of social media, identifying cyberbullying, and the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The session was conducted by psychologist and Project Director Aarti Bansode, who provided insightful guidance and encouraged students to build confidence and make informed life choices.

Among those present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Kanchan Gaikwad, Social Development Officer Prashant Gavankar, Director of Women’s Welfare Foundation Meenakshi Ujjainkar, Principal of Achievers College Dr. Mahesh Bhiwandikar, Chairperson Rekha Bhiwandikar, Assistant Professor and IQAC Coordinator Sana Khan, Assistant Professor and Head of Women Development Cell Siddhi Chavan, along with members of the Women’s Welfare Foundation team including Vinita Mane, Swati Dolare, Kritika More, Ritika Damle, Amruta Gaikwad, Jyotsna Hande, Harshila Narwade and Vaishnavi Lokhande.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion where students actively participated and raised questions regarding safety, mental health, and career planning.

