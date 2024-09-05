 Mumbai: School Girl Mercilessly Beaten By Gang In Versova; 'Dragged By Hair'| WATCH
A disturbing video from Mumbai's Versova shows a schoolgirl being violently attacked by a group of young girls on Yari Road. The video captures the girl being punched, kicked, and dragged by her hair while passersby do nothing to help.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Screengrab | X/@kishorekis97690

In a disturbing video that has surfaced online, a school-going girl can be seen getting into an altercation with a group of youngsters. The incident reportedly took place at Mumbai's Versova on Yari Road.

The now viral video shows the schoolgirl being physically assaulted by several other girls who aggressively punch and kick her while using abusive language.

The video looks like it was shot by an individual from the group involved that charged at the young girl. The incident reportedly took place in the middle of the road, with no apparent intervention from passersby.

In the video, the schoolgirl was pushed to the ground, and a group of girls started beating her while cursing at her. In fact, the person shooting the video, probably a guy, can be heard laughing and making light of the situation as the schoolgirl suffers severe physical harm.

According to the caption on the social media post, the student studies at the Children's Welfare Center School. As the video progresses, the schoolgirl is dragged by her hair as other girls continue to kick and punch her. The spectators on the road made no effort to stop the girls from harming the schoolgirl.

The other youngsters can be seen standing and laughing as the student continues to get beaten. Later in the video, a guy stops the attack on the student, stating that she might end up getting badly hurt and the matter could escalate further.

Apparently, the girls had an argument earlier that eventually led to the physical altercation.

