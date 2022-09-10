Mumbai: School children pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through paintings

A student does an art work of Queen Elizabeth II as a tribute | AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai: School students in Mumbai drew paintings of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 after serving as Britain's longest reigning monarch for 70 years.

People strolled by and stopped to admire the young artists' vibrant images of the queen painted on the sidewalk. The students hail from the Gurukul Art School in Mumbai.

Parents look on as students display their art skills/ AP/Rafiq Maqbool

The queen passed away at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish vacation home, where members of the royal family had hurried to her aid when her health started to deteriorate, according to the palace. After ten days of formal mourning, the Queen's funeral will be held, and her 73-year-old son Prince Charles will be known as King Charles III.