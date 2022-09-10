e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: School children pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through paintings

Mumbai: School children pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through paintings

People strolled by and stopped to admire the young artists' vibrant images of the queen painted on the sidewalk.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
A student does an art work of Queen Elizabeth II as a tribute | AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai: School students in Mumbai drew paintings of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 after serving as Britain's longest reigning monarch for 70 years.

People strolled by and stopped to admire the young artists' vibrant images of the queen painted on the sidewalk. The students hail from the Gurukul Art School in Mumbai.

Parents look on as students display their art skills/ AP/Rafiq Maqbool

The queen passed away at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish vacation home, where members of the royal family had hurried to her aid when her health started to deteriorate, according to the palace. After ten days of formal mourning, the Queen's funeral will be held, and her 73-year-old son Prince Charles will be known as King Charles III.

Read Also
Here's why King Charles once remarked that he didn't enjoy school
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: School children pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through paintings

Mumbai: School children pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through paintings

Tamil Nadu: TNEA 2022 Counselling begins at tneaonline.org; read details here

Tamil Nadu: TNEA 2022 Counselling begins at tneaonline.org; read details here

NEET UG 2022: Toppers across India describe their journey to success

NEET UG 2022: Toppers across India describe their journey to success

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues advisory for candidates on mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues advisory for candidates on mcc.nic.in

Bihar: CTET-pass job aspirants protest against Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Arrah

Bihar: CTET-pass job aspirants protest against Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Arrah