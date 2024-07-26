Mumbai Rains: BMC Announces Schools & Colleges To Function As Per Schedule On Friday, June 26

Waterlogging seen at various places due to heavy rains | Vijay Gohil

The schools and colleges in Mumbai will function as per schedule and not remain close on Friday, July 26, 2024. This announcement was made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday night. "The weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly," the BMC wrote in an X post.

"As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open on a regular basis tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024," the post added.The BMC has also cautioned and urged parents and other stakeholders to not believe any other rumours concerning the functioning of schools in Mumbai.

"Parents are humbly requested not to believe any other information or rumours regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," BMC requested in the post. The parents and other stakeholders are also advised by the civic administration to stay in touch with the management of the concerned schools and colleges for more information.

On Thursday, the BMC announced the closure of schools and colleges after the city received heavy rainfall. The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai until 8:30 am, July 26. Netizens ReactThe social media users are criticising the BMC for not issuing a holiday on Friday.

One X user wrote, "Worst decision, what about the students who come from far places."

While another X user commented, "Given the heavy rainfall in our area, I request that a holiday be declared now instead of waiting until tomorrow morning. If Thane district has declared a holiday, Mumbai should do the same due to similar weather conditions."

"Declare holiday, think about the students who travel from Thane and other places," wrote another user. These sentiments were echoed by many other social media users as they expressed their concerns.