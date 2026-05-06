Mumbai Private School Management Objects To Teachers Being Appointed As Booth Level Officers For Electoral Roll Revision | File Pic

Mumbai: A private school management in the city has raised objections over the deployment of its teachers for election-related work, marking a shift in a debate that has largely been led by government and municipal school staff so far.

Nearly 50 percent teaching staff assigned BLO responsibilities

The Shikshan Mandal in Goregaon, which operates both English- and Marathi-medium schools, has written to the municipal commissioner and the civic education officer, opposing the appointment of its teachers as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the ongoing electoral roll revision.

According to the management, nearly 50% of its teaching staff has been assigned BLO responsibilities, a development it says is disrupting regular academic activities. The letter also argues that such appointments go against existing government norms.

Mandal cites Bombay High Court petition by Girish Samant

While teachers from civic and state-run schools have frequently voiced concerns about being diverted to election duties, private school managements have largely remained silent until now. This intervention is being seen as the first formal pushback from a private institution.

The Mandal has further cited past legal proceedings to support its stance. It referred to a petition filed in the Bombay High Court by its representative, Girish Samant, challenging the assignment of election duties to private school teachers. The court, the letter claims, had ruled in favour of teachers, stating they should not be compelled to undertake such work.

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Some messages warn of salary deductions for non-compliance

Despite this, the management alleges that pressure continues to be exerted on teachers. It has pointed to late-night messages circulated on WhatsApp groups of principals and staff, instructing them to report for BLO duty. Some messages reportedly warn of salary deductions in case of non-compliance.

Calling these tactics unacceptable, the management has urged civic authorities to step in and address the issue. Samant also criticised the alleged threats, particularly those linked to salary cuts.

The matter has gained traction in recent months, with teachers’ groups and private school associations raising similar concerns. At a recent civic education committee meeting, members had suggested seeking exemptions for teachers. However, officials clarified that such assignments are directed by the state election machinery, limiting the role of local education authorities.