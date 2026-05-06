Maharashtra Education Department Sets Up Divisional Fee Regulatory Committees Across State To Strengthen School Fee Oversight | AI

Mumbai: In a move to strengthen the fee oversight at educational institutions, the Maharashtra Education Department has set up Divisional Fee Regulatory Committees (DFRCs) across the state, under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2011,.

Additional responsibilities assigned to existing committees

According to a government resolution issued by the School Education and Sports Department on Tuesday, additional responsibilities of newly proposed DFRCs in Kolhapur, Nashik, Latur and Amravati have been assigned to existing committees in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The DFRC consists of a retired high court judge and the deputy director of education. "The committee will look at the complaints recieved by them or act over any discrepancies that come up during any surprise inspections," stated an official.

Committee to act on complaints and surprise inspection discrepancies

The decision follows a notification dated March 18, 2026, under which DFRCs were constituted for key educational divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The formation of similar committees in Kolhapur, Nashik, Latur and Amravati was under consideration, prompting the government to temporarily redistribute responsibilities.

Officials stated that the move ensures continuity in regulating school fees and addressing complaints from parents without administrative delays. “The aim is to maintain uniform implementation of the Fee Regulation Act across Maharashtra until all divisional committees are fully operational,” an official from the department said.

Move ensures continuity in fee regulation without delays

The DFRCs are responsible for reviewing and approving fee structures proposed by private unaided schools, ensuring they comply with the law and do not impose arbitrary hikes. They also serve as grievance redressal bodies for parents.

The government reiterated that the 2011 Act has been implemented statewide and remains a key mechanism to bring transparency and accountability in school fee structures.