Mumbai: Over 800 Teachers Stage Massive Protest Over Pending Salaries & Administrative Delays

Over 800 Teachers Stage Massive Protest Over Pending Salaries And Administrative Delays | File

Mumbai: More than 800 teachers staged a protest outside deputy education offices across the city on Thursday, demanding immediate release of salaries for surplus teachers and resolution of a range of long-pending administrative issues affecting the education sector.

Representatives of the Maharashtra State Teachers’ Association along with Jagannath Abhyankar, MLA submitted a detailed memorandum to Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Ranjit Singh Deol, outlining key grievances and warning of intensified agitation if prompt action is not taken.

Foremost among the demands was the reinstatement and salary release of surplus teachers, whose payments were allegedly halted even before implementation of revised approval criteria. The association termed the move “unreasonable” and claimed it had adversely impacted both teachers’ livelihoods and students’ education. They also alleged violations of Rule 26 provisions and sought disciplinary action against officials responsible.

"The administration has assured us that the pending salaries of teachers in the Mumbai civic body will be cleared in a week's time and thereafter others will be cleared. Failing to do so, we will stage and intense agitation against the government," said Jalindar Sarode, chairman of Maharashtra state teachers association.

The teachers further highlighted significant lapses in disbursement of grants and pending payments. According to the memorandum, delays and rejections at multiple administrative levels led to the lapse of funds worth hundreds and even thousands of crores over the past year. The association has demanded that pending payments be accepted and approvals restarted from April 15, as previously assured by authorities.

Another major concern raised was the increasing burden of non-academic duties, particularly election-related work. The teachers alleged that they were being compelled to perform Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties in violation of provisions under the Right to Education Act, 2009, and the National Education Policy. They also cited court orders, claiming that such assignments during school hours disrupt academic functioning and should be stopped immediately.

The timing of administrative exercises such as roll verification during ongoing examinations was also criticised. The association urged authorities to reschedule such processes between September and December to avoid disruption during crucial exam periods.

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Issues related to delays in correcting approval proposals, irregular salary disbursements, and prolonged non-payment of March 2026 salaries were also flagged. Teachers said delays were causing financial strain, including penalties on personal financial commitments.

The memorandum also questioned the conversion of 736 unaided schools into self-financing institutions, alleging procedural violations, and demanded a fresh evaluation opportunity. Additionally, it called for resolution of salary delays faced by night school teachers in double shifts.

Warning of escalation, the association stated that failure to address these demands promptly would lead to more intensified protests in the coming days.

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