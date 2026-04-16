MSBTE Revises Summer 2026 Exam Schedule, April 23 Paper Postponed To May 28 Due To Baramati & Rahuri By-Elections | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced a partial revision to the schedule of theoretical (written) examinations under the Summer Examination 2026 session. This decision has been taken against the backdrop of by-elections in the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly constituencies within the state.

According to the Board's directive, the written examination originally scheduled for April 23, has been postponed and will now be conducted on May 28. Apart from this specific change, the schedule for all other examinations remains unchanged.

As per the revised schedule, examinations for both sessions on the affected day will be conducted strictly according to the new date. The responsibility of disseminating information regarding this change to all students has been entrusted to the Principals of the respective examination centers.

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Meanwhile, students have been urged to take note of the updated schedule and plan their preparations accordingly; furthermore, to avoid any confusion, they are advised to regularly check the Board's official website for the latest information.

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