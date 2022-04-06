Mumbai: Over 4000 students selected under RTE's 25% quota

For the academic year 2022-23, a total of 4,183 students have been selected in the lottery round of RTE 25% to seek admission to private schools. In Mumbai, there are 341 schools, and only 6,451 vacancies were there, including both SSC and other boards for which a total of 15,050 applications were received.

The admission procedure for RTE 25 percent students has started on April 6 and will continue till April 20, 2022.

Parents are asked to approach directly the verification committee with relevant documents along with (Allotment letter and self-declaration which can be downloaded from the official website). After admission by the committee, parents have out to reach schools for physical admissions.

Instead of three phases, a lottery for admission will be drawn in a single-phase this year. A waiting list would be created for the remaining candidates. Those on the second waiting list will be offered seats if students chosen in the lottery round do not accept them, and they will be given the opportunity to reach out to schools.

Officials have also stated that merely having a student's name on a waiting list does not guarantee admission. The administration will complete the RTE 25 percent admission procedure for the current academic year by September 30, 2022, in order to avoid the academic loss of students.

Under RTE admission 2022, 25 percent of seats in reputed private schools from primary to eighth grade are reserved under the Right to Education Act. Students in Maharashtra can receive a quality education regardless of their financial situation thanks to RTE.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:30 PM IST