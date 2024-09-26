 Mumbai News: St. Xavier’s College Becomes ‘Eco-Conscious Champion Institute’
In collaboration with AICTE, the St. Xavier’s will raise awareness about electronic waste and sustainability with students engaging in activities like Nukkad Natak and poetry recitals.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
St. Xavier’s College |

Mumbai: St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, has received the title of 'Eco-Conscious Champion Institute' as part of OPPO India’s 'Generation Green' campaign. In partnership with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the college will join a nationwide awareness drive focused on electronic waste (e-waste). This program aims to promote sustainability and offers green internships, which attracted over 9,000 applicants from more than 1,400 institutions, with 5,000 students selected.

Dr. Rajendra Shinde, Principal of St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, stated, “Sustainability is central to our mission. Our collaboration with OPPO India’s ‘Generation Green’ campaign is just the beginning. In the next phase, we plan to bring on more interns and partner with additional schools and NGOs to raise awareness about environmental sustainability. The timing is ideal, as today’s youth recognise the importance of being eco-friendly. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation to lead in sustainability.”

St. Xavier’s College

St. Xavier’s College |

As part of this initiative, students from St. Xavier’s College and nearby schools are engaging in activities such as Nukkad Natak, freestyle rap, beatboxing, poetry recitals, and poster-making competitions to raise awareness about responsible e-waste management. With more than 460 interns from St. Xavier's College involved, students are encouraged to adopt green practices and take an active role in e-waste management.

article-image

Mr. S.V.R. Srinivas, IAS, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and Additional Chief Secretary, was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Other attendees included Dr. Rajendra Shinde, Principal of St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and Mr. Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head of Public Affairs at OPPO India.

FPJ Shorts
The campaign aims to reach 10 lakh youth by the end of 2024, promoting green skills through awareness sessions, Green Pledges, and e-surveys.

