 Mumbai News: Pawar Public School Highlights Water Stress Through Independence Day Celebrations
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Pawar Public School, Bhandup celebrates Independence Day at campus on August 15. |

Independence Day marks a major milestone in the history of India as it takes us back to the glorious history of our people, cultural ethos, and achievements that the nation has achieved. The air was filled with pride and patriotism as Pawar Public School celebrated Independence Day with students, teachers, and staff to celebrate unity.

The celebration on August 15 began with flag hoisting in the Stilt Area following which the school band played the National Anthem. The cultural programme was filled with emotions and creativity. The event continued in the auditorium, led by an opening by the compères. The school choir sang a prayer based on freedom that touched everyone. After the performance, Aditi Shah recited a poem that threw some light on the emotions and challenges faced by a family after losing a soldier. Next, the pupils of the pre-primary section, through a small skit, depicted a disastrous future if citizens neglect the importance of water conservation. The pupils of grade 8 showcased various ways in which water is used and often wasted through a thought-provoking skit titled, ‘Cutting Pani’.

The play was followed by a classical dance performance signifying the importance of water. After the performance, the audience watched another video presentation stressing the importance of water. Abigail D’Souza, gave a motivating speech dressed as the Prime Minister of India.

Respected principal Ms. Suma Das, then launched the social initiative for the year, ‘Cutting Pani’ that emphasises on working towards conserving water. The launch was followed by a pledge to be responsible citizens and take steps towards saving and conserving water. 

