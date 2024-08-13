Mumbai News: New PG Students Face Unexpected Accommodation Crisis At TISS

TISS | File

Mumbai: As new postgraduate students gathered for their orientation program at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, on Monday, they were allegedly hit with an unexpected and distressing announcement: hostel allotments would only be provided after they make a payment of ₹38,000 (₹18,000 for accommodation and ₹20,000 as Dining Hall charges).

Earlier, the institute allowed the students to pay the charges in two instalments. But starting this year, TISS Mumbai is allegedly only starting the accommodation process after the full and final payment, sparking chaos and frustration among students, many of whom travelled to the campus without prior hostel allotment.

No More Instalment Facility

In previous years, students were allotted hostels before they arrived on campus and they had an option for payment in instalments. But this has been abruptly removed this year according to several students that The Free Press Journal reached out to, leaving many struggling to gather the required funds within a short period of time.

In fact, in a document called ‘Additional Information related to admission to Masters Programmes’ shared by TISS this year, which the FPJ has accessed, it was mentioned that the payment for hostel fee (₹18,000) can be done in two instalments. And ₹20,000 for the dining hall charges, which is compulsorily for anyone staying in the hostel, can also be divided.

“If admitted to hostel, Hostel Charges of Rs.18,000/- need to be paid in two equal instalments of Rs 9000; first being with the semester fee at the time of joining hostel and other instalment as per the schedule to be announced by the institute,” the document from the varsity said. About the dining hall charges, the information said, “The first advance instalment of Rs.10,000/- need to be paid at the time of joining the hostel and the remaining charges are calculated on monthly basis and payable in the semester.”

Students Asked To Pay Full Amount?

But on the first day of the orientation program on August 12, allegedly the students were suddenly asked by the institute to pay the full amount of ₹38,000 upfront to be considered for a hostel accommodation. According to some students, however, the institute on Tuesday started allowing students to pay the amount in two instalments.

The institute has not officially commuted to the students either about an upfront payment decision allegedly conveyed on Monday, neither about it allowing instalment payment on Tuesday. Despite several attempts, this journalist was not able to reach out to the TISS administration.

Students Express Frustration

This lack of official communication from the institute has left several students confused and stressed. One student expressed frustration, saying, "When we got admission here last year, we were given hostel allotments before we came to campus. Now, students are being told to pay up front and then hope for a spot. It's incredibly stressful."Another student pointed out the financial burden of the sudden changes, "Scholarships used to cover most of our expenses. Now, without them, as we only get it after the institute provides a Bonafide Certificate, how are we supposed to pay these increased fees? Are we expected to earn our degrees without any financial support?"

"I came here expecting to be supported, but now I'm being told to pay in advance to get an accommodation. It's not just unfair, it's impossible," another student remarked. Some are blaming the decision by TISS, Mumbai, on “lack of infrastructure”. “They’re increasing the intake every year. But they don’t have enough hostels to accommodate the students. There’s a clear lack of infrastructure,” a student pointed out.

“That’s why they have been revising the accommodation requirement every year,” she alleged. From this year, TISS Mumbai had announced that first-year students from the OBC, EWS, and General categories must have a family income of ₹1 lakh or below to qualify for hostel accommodation, while SC and ST candidates must have a family income of ₹2.5 lakh or below.

Earlier, the cap for the OBC, EWS, and General categories was ₹2.5 lakh or below and ₹4.5 lakh and below for the SC and ST categories students.“First they reduced the cap, which already made it very difficult for many to get an accommodation. And now, they’re asking us to pay everything upfront,” said a student who’s taking admission this year.

Another student, whose parent’s income in 2023-24 period was a little over 2.5 lakh, said, “now, I have no choice but to take a PG accommodation which is very costly in Mumbai.”

“If we had to pay in instalments, our life as well as our parent’s life would have been a bit easier. But now, I’ve no choice but to arrange for the funds by taking loans,” said another disgruntled first-year student. The alleged decision by the institute to ask the students to pay the full amount of ₹38,000 upfront to be considered for a hostel accommodation has left several new students distressed and confused. And the lack of official communication around hostel allotment has only made things worse for the incoming students.