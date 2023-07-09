Mumbai News: MMRCL Recruitment 2023; Registration Open For Managerial & Other Posts at mmrcl.com

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has begin the application process for the Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. Through this recruitment drive, MMRCL will fill 22 posts in the organization.
Last Date to apply
The registration process was started on June 21 and will end on August 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.
Read Detailed Notification available here
Vacancy Details for MMRCL:
General Manager: 1 post
Sr. Deputy General Manager: 2 posts
Deputy General Manager: 2 posts
Assistant General Manager: 5 posts
Deputy Engineer: 1 post
Environmental Scientist: 1 post
Supervisor (Operation Safety): 1 post
Supervisor (Material Management): 1 post
Jr. Engineer -II (Track): 4 posts
Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts
Eligibility criteria for MMRCL recruitment
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through
Selection Process
Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview, based on their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of MMRCL.
Steps To Apply for MMRCL Recruitment 2023:
Visit the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com
On the homepage, click on "Career" and go under the "Recruitment" tab
A new page will open
Apply for the interested position.
Fill the application form.
Take a printout for future reference.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)