Mumbai News: MMRCL Recruitment 2023; Registration Open For Managerial & Other Posts at mmrcl.com

Mumbai metro train | FPJ

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has begin the application process for the Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. Through this recruitment drive, MMRCL will fill 22 posts in the organization.

Last Date to apply

The registration process was started on June 21 and will end on August 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Read Detailed Notification available here

Vacancy Details for MMRCL:

General Manager: 1 post

Sr. Deputy General Manager: 2 posts

Deputy General Manager: 2 posts

Assistant General Manager: 5 posts

Deputy Engineer: 1 post

Environmental Scientist: 1 post

Supervisor (Operation Safety): 1 post

Supervisor (Material Management): 1 post

Jr. Engineer -II (Track): 4 posts

Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts

Eligibility criteria for MMRCL recruitment

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview, based on their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MMRCL.

Steps To Apply for MMRCL Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com

On the homepage, click on "Career" and go under the "Recruitment" tab

A new page will open

Apply for the interested position.

Fill the application form.

Take a printout for future reference.