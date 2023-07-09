 Mumbai News: MMRCL Recruitment 2023; Registration Open For Managerial & Other Posts at mmrcl.com
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai News: MMRCL Recruitment 2023; Registration Open For Managerial & Other Posts at mmrcl.com

Mumbai News: MMRCL Recruitment 2023; Registration Open For Managerial & Other Posts at mmrcl.com

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview, based on their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai metro train | FPJ

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has begin the application process for the Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. Through this recruitment drive, MMRCL will fill 22 posts in the organization.

Last Date to apply

The registration process was started on June 21 and will end on August 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Read Detailed Notification available here

Vacancy Details for MMRCL:

  • General Manager: 1 post

  • Sr. Deputy General Manager: 2 posts

  • Deputy General Manager: 2 posts

  • Assistant General Manager: 5 posts

  • Deputy Engineer: 1 post

  • Environmental Scientist: 1 post

  • Supervisor (Operation Safety): 1 post

  • Supervisor (Material Management): 1 post

  • Jr. Engineer -II (Track): 4 posts

  • Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts

Read Also
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org
article-image

Eligibility criteria for MMRCL recruitment

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through 

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview, based on their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MMRCL.

Steps To Apply for MMRCL Recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com

  • On the homepage, click on "Career" and go under the "Recruitment" tab

  • A new page will open

  • Apply for the interested position.

  • Fill the application form.

  • Take a printout for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Himachal May Introduce AI, Machine Learning in College Curricula

Himachal May Introduce AI, Machine Learning in College Curricula

Jamia Millia Islamia Underscores India's Cultural, Religious Diversity: Education MoS

Jamia Millia Islamia Underscores India's Cultural, Religious Diversity: Education MoS

Delhi: Tuition Teacher Held for Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

Delhi: Tuition Teacher Held for Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Over 300 Students From Poor Families Felicitated For Good Performance

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Over 300 Students From Poor Families Felicitated For Good Performance

Mumbai News: Only 15 Professors Left at Mumbai University PG Departments, reveals RTI

Mumbai News: Only 15 Professors Left at Mumbai University PG Departments, reveals RTI