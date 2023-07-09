MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 |

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the final revised merit list for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 for Round 1. Candidates who wish to apply can do it through the official site of MAH LLB at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

According to the State CET Cell MAH the allocation of round 1 list will be announced on July 10, 2023 and candidates can report to allocated college and seek admission for Round 1 from July 10 to July 14, 2023.

Direct link to check MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 final merit list for round 1

Colleges will upload the admitted candidates on the portal on July 15, 2023. Candidates registration for unregistered CET qualified candidates for Round III and Institutional level round will be available on July 7 to July 28, 2023.

Steps to check MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023:

Visit the official site of MAH CET Cell at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

Click on final revised merit list for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

The list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Print a hard copy for further needs.