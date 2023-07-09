 MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

According to the State CET Cell MAH the allocation of round 1 list will be announced on July 10, 2023 and candidates can report to allocated college and seek admission for Round 1 from July 10 to July 14, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 |

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the final revised merit list for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 for Round 1. Candidates who wish to apply can do it through the official site of MAH LLB at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

According to the State CET Cell MAH the allocation of round 1 list will be announced on July 10, 2023 and candidates can report to allocated college and seek admission for Round 1 from July 10 to July 14, 2023.

Direct link to check MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 final merit list for round 1

Read Also
MAH MBA Counselling 2023: Registration Dates Extended Till July 14; Check Details Here
article-image

Colleges will upload the admitted candidates on the portal on July 15, 2023. Candidates registration for unregistered CET qualified candidates for Round III and Institutional level round will be available on July 7 to July 28, 2023.

Steps to check MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023:

  • Visit the official site of MAH CET Cell at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

  • Click on final revised merit list for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

  • The list will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the list and download the page.

  • Print a hard copy for further needs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply Till July 12 At tnmedicalselection.net

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Final Revised Merit List Of Round 1 OUT At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

SSC GD Constable 2023 PET/PST Result OUT At ssc.nic.in; Check Medical Exam Date

SSC GD Constable 2023 PET/PST Result OUT At ssc.nic.in; Check Medical Exam Date

FMGE 2023 Correction Window Activates At natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till July 10

FMGE 2023 Correction Window Activates At natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till July 10

Mumbai: Intl Conference Regarding Gender Issues In Physics To Be Held At TIFR

Mumbai: Intl Conference Regarding Gender Issues In Physics To Be Held At TIFR