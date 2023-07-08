MAH MBA Counselling 2023: Registration Dates Extended Till July 14; Check Details Here

The last date for registration is July 14, 2023. | Representative Image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has recently made an extension for the deadline date of MAH MBA counseling. The last date for registration is July 14, 2023. Interested candidates can go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org, to get themselves registered. Alongside this, the verification application date is also extended to July 15.

MAH MBA counseling 2023 application comprises some important procedures such as - online registration, document scanning and upload, document e-verification, confirmation of options selected, seat acceptance, payment of seat acceptance fees, and reporting to institutes.

Instructions For MAH MBA Counselling 2023:

Candidates seeking admission under CAP seats must register online, submit scanned documents, and address any issues raised by the Physical Scrutiny Center or e-Scrutiny Center. Eligible registered candidates confirmed by the e-Scrutiny Center will be considered for merit-based admission through CAP.

NRI, OCI, PIO, CIWGC, FN candidates, as well as candidates from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh migrants, should directly approach the institute for admission if their application is registered and confirmed at "Director, Sydenham Institute of Management Studies & Research & Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), B-Road, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020." The CET Cell may publish a separate list of these candidates on its website.

Candidates applying for Institutional Quota or seats remaining vacant after CAP must register, verify documents, and confirm their application through the e-Scrutiny Center or Physical Scrutiny Center. They need to apply separately to institutes for admission to seats outside of CAP. The institute will create a merit list for such candidates at the institute level.

Moreover, candidates will be required to pay the registration fee. The amount for the general category is Rs 1,000. On the other hand, those from the reserved category must pay Rs 800. Candidates who are foreign nationals or Non-Resident Indians (NRI) must pay Rs 5,000. Only seats not covered by the CAP will be considered for applications submitted after July 7.