 Mumbai News: Kotak Launches Junior Scholarship Programme For Students of Class 11th; Details, Eligibility Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai News: Kotak Launches Junior Scholarship Programme For Students of Class 11th; Details, Eligibility Here

Mumbai News: Kotak Launches Junior Scholarship Programme For Students of Class 11th; Details, Eligibility Here

The programme, spanning an initial term of 2 years for Class 11 + students from SSC, CBSE, and ICSE board, involves robust engagement activities beyond financial support such as one-to-one mentoring, career guidance sessions, entrance exam preparation support, exposure visits, and home visits.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) - the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, announced the launch of the Kotak Junior Scholarship programme to support further education of Class 11+ meritorious students from economically disadvantaged section across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The programme, spanning an initial term of 2 years for Class 11 + students from SSC, CBSE, and ICSE board, involves robust engagement activities beyond financial support such as one-to-one mentoring, career guidance sessions, entrance exam preparation support, exposure visits, and home visits.

Eligibility criteria for the Kotak Junior Scholarship are as follows:

More than 85% Score in the SSC/CBSE/ICSE Examination and secured admission for Class 11 in Colleges in Mumbai.

Family income is less than Rs.3,20,000/- per annum Within MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

Read Also
UP scholarship scam: 20 more colleges being probed by investigating agencies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt school principal arrested for molestation in J&K's Srinagar

Govt school principal arrested for molestation in J&K's Srinagar

Hooda accuses BJP-JJP govt of destroying Haryana's education system

Hooda accuses BJP-JJP govt of destroying Haryana's education system

Unrest at Kerala institution, probe ordered into student's suicide

Unrest at Kerala institution, probe ordered into student's suicide

NCERT To Launch New Textbooks For Academic Year 2024-25

NCERT To Launch New Textbooks For Academic Year 2024-25

Mumbai News: Kotak Launches Junior Scholarship Programme For Students of Class 11th; Details,...

Mumbai News: Kotak Launches Junior Scholarship Programme For Students of Class 11th; Details,...