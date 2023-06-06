Mumbai News: Kotak Launches Junior Scholarship Programme For Students of Class 11th; Details, Eligibility Here

Representational image |

Mumbai: Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) - the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, announced the launch of the Kotak Junior Scholarship programme to support further education of Class 11+ meritorious students from economically disadvantaged section across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The programme, spanning an initial term of 2 years for Class 11 + students from SSC, CBSE, and ICSE board, involves robust engagement activities beyond financial support such as one-to-one mentoring, career guidance sessions, entrance exam preparation support, exposure visits, and home visits.

Eligibility criteria for the Kotak Junior Scholarship are as follows:

More than 85% Score in the SSC/CBSE/ICSE Examination and secured admission for Class 11 in Colleges in Mumbai.

Family income is less than Rs.3,20,000/- per annum Within MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

Read Also UP scholarship scam: 20 more colleges being probed by investigating agencies