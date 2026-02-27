Mumbai News: JBCN International School In Borivali Gets Bomb Threat, Search Reveals Hoax, Students Safe

The JBCN International School, located in Borivali West, received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning, which later turned out to be fake. | X & Representational Image

Mumbai: The JBCN International School, located in Borivali West, received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning, which later turned out to be fake.

Threat Received Around 11.25 am

According to the MHB Police, the threat was received around 11.25 am. Following the email, the school administration immediately sent the students home and informed the police. The MHB Police swiftly reached the school and conducted a thorough inspection but, did not find anything suspicious.

The school declared a holiday for the day as a precautionary measure. The police arrived with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sealed the entire premises, not allowing anyone to enter during the inspection. After a detailed search, the police and other authorities confirmed that no explosive or suspicious object was found.

Email Warned "A Bomb Blast Will Occur in the School,"

Harish Gawali, Senior Police Inspector of MHB Police Station, stated, “The JBCN International School received a bomb threat via email. The email stated, ‘A bomb blast will occur in the school.’ We received the information around 11.30 am and immediately arrived at the school. However, after conducting a thorough inspection, we did not find anything suspicious.”

Sources said that around 25 schools in the suburbs received similar threat emails. The police are investigating whether the incident was an act of mischief or part of a larger conspiracy.

The police have appealed to citizens and parents not to believe rumours and to remain calm, assuring that the situation is under control. Security has been tightened around the school premises.

