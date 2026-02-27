ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At smash.icsi.edu; Exam From June 1 To 4

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: The CSEET June 2026 exam registration period will close tomorrow, February 28, via smash.icsi.edu, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). By providing their login information, candidates can submit an application. Candidates must show up at their designated exam locations on the designated dates for the offline CSEET June 2026 exam, which will take place from June 1 to June 4, 2026.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Important dates

CSEET June 2026 Registration Starts: December 16, 2026

Last Date to Apply for CSEET June 2026: February 15, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (Without Late Fee):

- March 1, 2026 to April 7, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (With Late Fee):

- April 8, 2026 to April 20, 2026

CSEET Examination Window:

- June 1, 2026 to June 4, 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Registration Fees - Rs 7500

Examination Fee - Rs 1500

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Candidate’s photograph: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Candidate’s signature: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Date of Birth Certificate:

Class 12th admit card/hall ticket: If appearing

10th pass certificate

Class 12th Pass Certificate/Marksheet

Category Certificate: Required for availing fee concession

Identity proof (any one):

Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, driving license, PAN card or Ration card

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates must complete the following steps in order to apply for CSEET June 2026:

Step 1: Go to smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Review the list of files required to finish the application.

Step 3: Begin filling out the CSEET application for 2026.

Step 4: Pay the CSEET registration cost of INR 7,500.

Step 5: Download and submit the application.

It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the official ICSI website to stay informed about any schedule modifications or adjustments.