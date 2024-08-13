Mumbai News: IIT Bombay’s Hygiene Committee Allegedly Bans Non-Veg Food In Canteen, Students Condemn Restrictions

X

Mumbai: The controversy over "veg-only" tables at IIT Bombay is resurfacing once again after almost a year.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay's Hygiene Committee has allegedly prohibited the bringing of non-vegetarian food items into an all-vegetarian canteen. Although there is no official confirmation yet, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student collective of IIT Bombay, posted a picture of the alleged notice issued by the "Hygiene Committee".

“Amul Canteen is a pure-vegetarian eatery. Bringing non-vegetarian stuff even in the canteen's dining area is strictly not allowed,” the notice in question reads.

In its post on 'X' (previously called Twitter), the APPSC criticized the alleged notification, stating, "The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again! The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the "pure-vegetarians."

Seemingly, this incident is similar to one that happened last year at IIT Bombay. The institute created separate dining areas for vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

A student was fined ₹10,000 for eating non-vegetarian food in the vegetarian area, sparking widespread criticism.

Netizens React

As the matter caught attention online, netizens were prompt to express their opinions. The social media platform seems divided on the alleged notice as some users defended it while others were seen criticising it.

One user wrote, "Very good initiative by IIT Mumbai."

Advocating that these regulations should be implemented in all the IITs, another user commented, "Should happen in every IIT campus."

Several users also appreciated this decision, one of them wrote, "Non-vegetarians eat vegetarian food regularly, but that's not the same for vegetarians. Vegetarians will never touch the meat, and yes, we have a problem if someone eats meat in front of us. IIT Bombay. Good decision."

"There are multiple canteens in the campus. Most are non vegetarian. Very few are vegetarian. I don't understand the need to disturb people eating in peace. Why not have tolerance," one user wrote expressing disappointment.

Reflecting similar opinions as the institute's student collective, one X user, wrote, "The level of nonsense going on in these institutions is alarming."

"I am a non vegetarian & I see absolutely no issues with this...so many of my friends are pure vegetarians...the smell of fish, meat repels them..why make an issue out of this??" another user questioned.