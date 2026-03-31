Mumbai News: Goregaon Police Arrest Food Delivery Worker Under POCSO Act For Stalking 14-Year-Old Girl For Three Months Near School

The Goregaon police have arrested a 28-year-old food delivery worker under the POCSO Act for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Goregaon police have arrested a 28-year-old food delivery worker under the POCSO Act for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Chandan Paswan, a resident of Goregaon West, allegedly followed the girl from her residence to her school for three months and threatened to harm her if she refused to speak to him.

Three Months of Harassment

According to the police, the accused and the victim did not know each other. He allegedly stalked her from December 25, 2025, to March 27, 2026. The girl, who lives in Goregaon West, was repeatedly followed from her home to school. On March 27, the accused allegedly threatened her, saying he would harm her if she did not talk to him.

The girl later informed her parents, who, along with school staff, approached the Goregaon police station and lodged a complaint.

Blurred CCTV Footage Poses Challenge

After the case was registered, the police launched an investigation. They reviewed around 70 CCTV footage clips from areas near the school and surrounding roads to trace the accused. The footage showed that he was a food delivery worker who used to wait on a motorcycle near the school gate. However, the footage was blurred, and his face and bike number were not clearly visible.

Further investigation revealed that he had parked his bike near Sai Baba Enclave and had gone to the fifth floor of a building in Madhav Society to deliver a food parcel. The police contacted the residents of the flat and obtained his phone number, which he used for coordination with clients.

Using technical analysis, the police traced his location to Jawahar Nagar in Goregaon West and identified him. When the police reached the address, they found that he had previously worked as a housekeeping staff member there about eight years ago.

Tracking the Elusive Accused

On March 28, the police visited a Swiggy office in Kandivali West and learned that he was no longer working with the company. As he was doing delivery work independently, it became difficult to track his exact location.

On March 30, the police went to a ‘V Fast’ office in Andheri East and obtained his bike number and another mobile number. Later the same day, they received information that he had gone to Hill Road in Bandra West to deliver a parcel. Acting on this tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested him at around 8 pm.

Police Detail Challenging Investigation

Suryakant Kharat, Senior Police Inspector of Goregaon Police Station, said, “We initially had no clear leads. The CCTV footage was blurred, and neither the bike number nor the face was clearly visible. It was challenging, but our team traced him within three days. He has admitted to the crime.”

Police said no previous cases have been registered against the accused. They are further investigating whether he was involved in similar offences in the past. The accused is married.

The operation was carried out by Assistant Police Inspectors Sawale and Mali, along with their team, under the guidance of senior officers.

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